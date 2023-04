Holmes collected his fourth save of the season Wednesday against the Guardians, allowing zero hits and two walks over one scoreless inning with a strikeout.

After getting hit around in his first appearance of the season against the Giants on April 1, Holmes has now responded by throwing five consecutive shutout innings while earning a save in each of his last four appearances. It's a promising return to form for the 30-year-old closer, who boasts a 2.34 ERA since joining the Yankees in 2021.