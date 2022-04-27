Holmes pitched a scoreless inning Tuesday against the Orioles, allowing one hit and striking out one to earn a hold.

Holmes came on in the seventh inning with a runner on second base and the Yankees holding a two-run lead. He allowed a hit that scored the inherited runner but otherwise navigated through the frame to preserve the lead. Holmes gave up a run in his first appearance of the season but has since held opponents scoreless across eight innings in his subsequent eight outings. He is tied for first in the American League with five holds on the campaign.