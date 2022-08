Holmes struck out one batter in a perfect inning in Monday's loss to the Angels.

Holmes was activated from the injured list early Monday, and he was brought in with a runner on first base in the seventh inning with the Yankees down by two runs. The righty reliever was sharp, throwing six of seven pitches for strikes and notching one punchout. Holmes had been struggling in a closing role prior to hitting the IL, but he could reclaim that role quickly if he shows that he's back to form.