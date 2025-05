The Yankees activated Beeter (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Friday and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Beeter is over his right shoulder impingement, but the Yankees have elected to keep him at Scranton-Wilkes-Barre -- where he had been on a rehab assignment -- for now. The righty has permitted four runs with a 13:7 K:BB over 8.2 rehab innings.