Beeter struck out three batters and walked one during his lone inning of work in Tuesday's Grapefruit League win over the Marlins.

After being traded from the Bronx to Washington last season, Beeter turned in a 2.49 ERA and 1.02 WHIP to go with a 32:14 K:BB over 21.2 innings. He's followed up his impressive start with the Nats by allowing two runs (both unearned) across three frames in spring training, collecting five strikeouts in the process. The Nationals entered spring camp without a clear go-to choice for ninth-inning work, but the 27-year-old righty seems like a strong contender to open the season as the team's preferred closer based on his recent performance.