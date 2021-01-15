Frazier and the Yankees reached a one-year, $2.1 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Frazier appeared in 39 games for the Yankees in 2020, slashing .267/.394/.511 with eight home runs and 26 RBI. He struggled over the final few games of the regular season but should serve as the team's primary left fielder to begin the 2021 campaign.

More News