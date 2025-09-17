Bednar picked up the save Tuesday against the Twins. He allowed a solo homer while striking out one over an inning.

The right-hander surrendered a deep shot to Trevor Larnach with one out in the ninth inning but settled in to retire the next two batters, locking down a Yankees win and his 25th save. Since arriving at the deadline, Bednar has been solid in pinstripes, compiling a 2.75 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, eight saves, three wins and three blown saves across 17 outings.