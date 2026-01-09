Bednar agreed to a one-year, $9 million contract with the Yankees on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Bednar had a rocky start to the 2025 season with Pittsburgh, which resulted in him being demoted to Triple-A before returning to the bullpen in late April. His trip to the minors did the trick, as he reclaimed his closer role in the Pirates' bullpen and pitched well before being traded to the Yankees in late July. Bednar served as the preferred closer for the Bronx Bombers toward the tail end of the regular season, and in 22 outings with the Yankees he logged a 2.19 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 10 saves (on 13 opportunities) and a 35:9 K:BB across 24.2 innings. Bednar figures to reprise his role as the Yankees' top closer for the 2026 season.