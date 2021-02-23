Florial has yet to arrive at camp due to visa issues, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

A large number of players around the league have been held up for similar reasons while trying to get back into the country. If Florial is able to arrive soon, he'll still have plenty of time to get up to speed by Opening Day, though he's unlikely to spend that day on the big-league roster regardless of when he shows up.