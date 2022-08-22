site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-estevan-florial-sitting-again-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Sitting again Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 22, 2022
at
3:12 pm ET
•
1 min read
Florial will sit Monday versus the Mets.
Florial will be on the bench for the second straight game and third time in four contests overall. Aaron Judge will shift over to center field while Marwin Gonzalez starts in right field and bats ninth against the Mets.
More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
07/10/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
06/03/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read