Cordero is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Twins, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Cordero will get a breather as the Yankees face right-hander Kenta Maeda on the mound. Left-handed batter Willie Calhoun will draw the start in right field and bat sixth as New York looks to avoid the sweep against Minnesota.
