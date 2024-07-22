Torres is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.
After seeing his four-game hitting streak come to an end while also committing a costly error in the field in Sunday's 6-4 loss, Torres will head to the bench as the Yankees wrap up their series with the Rays. Oswaldo Cabrera will check in for Torres at the keystone.
