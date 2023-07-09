Allen (hip) faced rehabbing pitcher Nestor Cortes (shoulder) in a simulated game Sunday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

While it's unclear to what extent Allen was able to run the bases -- if at all -- his ability to stand in against live pitching is seemingly a positive sign of progress as he works his way back from a right hip flexor strain. Shortly after Allen was placed on the 10-day injured list June 3, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the outfielder would likely be out for 6-to-8 weeks. At this stage, Allen looks like he could be trending toward a return at the shorter end of that timeframe.