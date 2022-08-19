site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-jose-trevino-sitting-friday-847055 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Sitting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Trevino is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Blue Jays.
Trevino will get a breather after he went 3-for-11 with two runs scored while starting the last three games. Kyle Higashioka will replace him behind the plate and bat ninth versus Toronto.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read