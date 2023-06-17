Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to Boston.

Donaldson's blast traveled 413 feet to left-center field, though it didn't mean much in the context of the outcome since New York was down by 10 runs at the time. The veteran third baseman has gone deep five times in 11 games since returning from the injured list June 2. However, he has only one other hit (a single) over that span.