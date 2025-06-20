The Yankees reinstated Weaver (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list Friday.

Weaver officially beats his initial 4-to-6 week timeline for return by over a week, returning to the active roster just 17 days after being placed on the IL for a strained hamstring. The 31-year-old had served as New York's primary closer before sustaining the injury, but Devin Williams has gone 4-for-4 on save chances while Weaver's been idle, leaving some room for competition. It's worth noting Weaver has been the more reliable option throughout the campaign, boasting a 1.05 ERA compared to Williams' 5.27 ERA.