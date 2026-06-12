Yankees' Max Fried: Cleared to throw off mound

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Fried (elbow) will throw off a mound Saturday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Recent imaging on Fried's left elbow showed increased healing, and the southpaw is ready to take the next step in his recovery from a bone bruise that caused him to go on the 15-day injured list in mid-May. Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Saturday's session will be "touch and feel" in what will be Fried's first time throwing off a mound since being placed on the IL. The Yankees should gain a better sense of Fried's injury recovery once the southpaw is cleared to embark on a rehab assignment, which could happen in late June.