Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed Friday that Fried (elbow) will return to the rotation with a start during Saturday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Whether he'll start the first game or second game hasn't been determined yet, but Fried is set to rejoin the active roster after missing the minimum 15 days. The left-hander didn't make a rehab start, instead opting for a four-inning live batting practice session Monday. However, since Fried threw 88 pitches in a start just two weeks ago, he should be prepared for a relatively normal workload Saturday.