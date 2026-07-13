Yankees' Max Fried: Could begin rehab assignment Friday

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Fried (elbow) threw a successful live batting practice session Saturday and is "likely" to pitch in a rehab game as soon as next Friday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Per MLB.com, Fried reported to Double-A Somerset to throw his live session Saturday and tossed 44 pitches over three simulated innings. He'll presumably throw a bullpen session in the next day or two before the Yankees assign him to an affiliate to kick off a rehab assignment. Assuming he's able to build on his 44-pitch workload from Saturday, Fried may need just one or two rehab appearances before slotting back into the New York rotation. The veteran southpaw has been on the shelf since May 16 due to a bone bruise in his left elbow.