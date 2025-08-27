Fried (14-5) picked up the win in Wednesday's 11-2 rout of the Nationals, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out six.

A nine-run third inning by the Yankees put the game well out of reach, and Fried lost his shutout bid on an RBI single by CJ Abrams in the sixth. He racked up 32 called or swinging strikes among his 94 pitches (61 total strikes) en route to his 16th quality start of the season, and Fried will take a 3.06 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 154:42 K:BB over 162 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Houston.