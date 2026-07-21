Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Yankees' Max Fried: Expected to return Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Fried (elbow) is expected to be reinstated from the 15-day injured list and start Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Pirates, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Fried was set to make a second rehab start Wednesday, and he was expected to throw 60 pitches in the outing according to manager Aaron Boone. The southpaw will now instead return to a major-league mound for the first time since suffer a left elbow bone bruise in mid-May. Fried has posted an impressive 3.21 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 50 strikeouts over 61.2 innings in 10 starts this season, so he'll be a welcomed addition to fantasy rosters, though it may take a few outings to work up to his regular workload.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!