Fried did not factor into the decision in Friday's 1-0 loss to the Red Sox, allowing four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

Fried racked up 19 whiffs on 99 pitches but got no help from the Yankees' offense. It was just his second quality start in six outings since the All-Star break and his first scoreless effort since June 5. The southpaw will take a 3.14 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 148:40 K:BB across 155 innings into a home matchup with the Nationals next week.