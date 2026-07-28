Yankees' Max Fried: Labors through three innings

Fried allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters over three innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Monday.

Fried remained on a limited pitch count in his second game back from an over-two-month injury absence, so his 32-pitch first inning was far from ideal. The left-hander gave up all three of the runs he allowed in that first frame, though he allowed at least one baserunner in each of the other two innings in which he appeared. Fortunately for Fried, New York's offense got going after his departure to take him off the hook for a loss. Overall, Fried threw 66 pitches -- nine more than the amount he hurled in his return to action last Wednesday -- and he'll likely to continue to build up over his next couple starts until he's fully ramped back up. He's lined up to make his next appearance at Wrigley Field against the Cubs.