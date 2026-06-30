Yankees' Max Fried: Live BP on tap

Manager Aarone Boone said Tuesday that Fried (elbow) is scheduled to throw another session of live batting practice Sunday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Fried faced live batters Tuesday for the first time since landing on the injured list in mid-May, and he apparently came out of the simulated game with no issues. The left-hander will likely throw a bullpen session within the next few days before ramping up his workload during the live session Sunday. Fried isn't likely to rejoin the Yankees' rotation prior to the All-Star break but could be reinstated before the end of July.