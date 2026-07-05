Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Yankees' Max Fried: Set for another live BP

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Manager Aaron Boone said Fried (elbow) threw a successful session of live batting practice Sunday and will do so again Thursday or Friday before embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran left-hander continues to progress in his rehab from a bone bruise in his left elbow, and he's closing in on being cleared for game action. Fried landed on the shelf in mid-May and will likely require at least a couple starts in the minors before rejoining the Yankees' starting rotation.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!