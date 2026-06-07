Yankees' Max Fried: Set to extend throwing distance

Fried (elbow) is expected to begin throwing from 120 feet and will also undergo more imaging during the upcoming week, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Fried has been out of action since landing on the 15-day IL in mid-May due to a left elbow bone bruise. He resumed playing catch May 25 but has yet to throw from a mound. The extension of his throwing distance thus represents a step forward for Fried, and his upcoming imaging could provide clearance for mound work if the results show adequate healing. Fried isn't likely to return to the Yankees' rotation until at least late June, however, and he may need to go on a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated.