Yankees' Max Fried: Sharp in return to mound

Fried didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader split with the Pirates, allowing one hit and one walk over five scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

While the southpaw got lifted after just 57 pitches (37 strikes) in his first start since May 13, Fried looked to be fully recovered from a bone bruise in his pitching elbow. Over 66.2 innings this season, Fried sports a 2.97 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 57:20 K:BB, and his return might give the Yankees the luxury of not having to add a starting pitcher at the trade deadline. Fried should get stretched out a little more in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week against the White Sox.