Yankees' Max Fried: Slated for another mound session

Fried (elbow) will throw a bullpen session this weekend, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Fried has been out of action since mid-May due to a left elbow bone bruise. The southpaw was cleared to throw off a mound about a month later, and he tossed his first bullpen June 16. MLB.com reports that Fried's next bullpen will take place Sunday and that the veteran pitcher is currently asymptomatic. If he continues to progress without any setbacks, Fried could rejoin New York's rotation at some point in July.