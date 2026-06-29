Yankees' Max Fried: Two-inning sim game on tap

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Fried (elbow) will throw a two-inning simulated game Tuesday, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

The Yankees are targeting Fried for around 30 pitches while he takes the mound and faces hitters for the first time since landing on the 15-day injured list May 16 due to a left elbow bone bruise. Fried doesn't look like he'll have enough time to get fully stretched out before the All-Star break, but a late-July return from the IL could be in play if he steers clear of any setbacks as he builds up his pitch count via sim games and/or minor-league rehab starts.