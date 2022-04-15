King recorded his first save of the season, pitching one inning and striking out one in a 3-0 win Thursday over Toronto.
King entered the game with no outs and the bases loaded, following three consecutive walks by Aroldis Chapman. The 26-year-old needed just five pitches to get out of the jam as he struck out George Springer and Bo Bichette lined into a game-ending double-play. It was the first career save for King. He is fairly far down the depth chart in the Yankees bullpen and is unlikely to get many more save opportunities anytime soon.
