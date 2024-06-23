Cortes (4-6) was saddled with the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits over seven innings against Atlanta. He struck out seven.

Cortes mostly held the Atlanta bats in check to put together his third-consecutive quality start, but the Yankees failed to provide any run support and Cortes was left with his sixth loss. Outside of a solo home run by Jarred Kelenic in the third, Cortes' only real trouble came in the fifth, when he allowed two runs on three hits. However, he finished his day strong by retiring all six batters faced in the sixth and seventh. Cortes has tossed 100.2 innings across 17 starts, accumulating 93 strikeouts. He'll take a 3.40 ERA and 1.07 WHIP into his next start, scheduled to take place when the Yankees head to Toronto for a four-game weekend set against the division-rival Blue Jays.