Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough: Staying on rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Yarbrough (oblique) will make at least one more rehab start, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.
He's made two rehab starts thus far, with the last one coming Wednesday at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when he allowed two runs while striking out three over 3.1 innings. Yarbrough got his pitch count up to 50 in that outing and will continue to build up his stamina in cast he's needed in the Yankees' rotation. As things stand right now, however, he might be destined for long relief once he rejoins the big club.
