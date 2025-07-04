default-cbs-image
The Yankees recalled Effross from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

The right-hander has spent the past couple weeks with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre but will rejoin the Yankees ahead of Friday's series opener versus the Mets. Effross delivered a scoreless frame in his lone appearance of the season for the Yankees on June 17.

