Yankees' Scott Effross: Promoted Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees recalled Effross from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.
The right-hander has spent the past couple weeks with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre but will rejoin the Yankees ahead of Friday's series opener versus the Mets. Effross delivered a scoreless frame in his lone appearance of the season for the Yankees on June 17.
