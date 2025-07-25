Yankees' Spencer Jones: Dealing with back spasms
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (back) is not in the starting lineup for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
Jones won't be in Friday's lineup but could be back Saturday depending on how his back feels. The 24-year-old prospect was bumped up to Triple-A in late June and has raced out to a strong start with a 1.407 OPS with six steals, 13 home runs and 25 RBI in 94 plate appearances.
