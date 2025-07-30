Yankees' Spencer Jones: Rejoins Triple-A lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (back) started in right field and went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 7-3 loss to Nashville on Tuesday.
Jones was out of action for four days due to back spasms but didn't miss a beat in his return to the lineup, contributing his 19th extra-base hit in 20 games with the Triple-A club. With a 1.399 OPS since receiving a promotion to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre from Double-A Somerset on June 27, Jones is making a compelling case for a big-league call-up, but the Yankees don't have an obvious spot for him in their crowded outfield, even while Aaron Judge (elbow) is on the injured list.
