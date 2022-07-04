Britton (elbow) has been taking part in a "reload" during which he has been limited to playing catch, but he's expected to begin throwing off a mound again in the coming week, Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media reports.

Britton didn't experience a setback -- rather, the reload was a planned part of his recovery program. He's been throwing at his home in Houston but is is slated to return to the Yankees' training complex in Tampa to resume mound work sometime this week. Britton is still expected to return to the big-league club in late August or early September.