Embiid (knee/rest) is available for Friday's game against the Magic.

Embiid will suit up for the fifth time over Philadelphia's last six contests, with his only absence coming during the second half of a back-to-back set. The 76ers have won all four games that Embiid has appeared in since returning from his lengthy surgery-related absence, and the reigning MVP has averaged 30.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks in 30.3 minutes during that stretch.