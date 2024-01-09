Embiid (knee) did not practice Tuesday and is unlikely to play Wednesday in Atlanta, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

Embiid missed Saturday's game against Utah with some swelling in his left knee, and he's sat out of back-to-back practices since. The 76ers will release their injury report Tuesday evening, but it seems likely that Embiid will be questionable at best. If he's unable to play against Atlanta on Wednesday, Paul Reed could be heavily featured once again. Reed played 26 minutes against the Jazz on Saturday, posting 16 points, six rebounds and one assist.