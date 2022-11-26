Harrell accumulated 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Friday's 107-99 victory over Orlando.

Harrell turned in an efficient shooting night and did all of his scoring from inside the restricted area. He made his presence felt in the second half by scoring 10 of his 14 points on 3-for-4 from the field to go along with four free throws. Harrell has made three straight starts in place of Joel Embiid (foot) and would be in line for another start Sunday in Orlando if Embiid is forced to miss another contest.