Harris is questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks due to left hip soreness.
Harris wasn't on the 76ers' initial injury report for Friday's matchup but is apparently dealing with a hip issue a few hours before tipoff. If he's forced to miss his first game of the season, Danuel House and Matisse Thybulle are candidates to see increased run.
More News
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Another 20-point effort in win•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Sees uptick in scoring numbers•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Strong all-around performance•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Struggles from field•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Looks good in win over Pacers•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Scores 18 points Tuesday•