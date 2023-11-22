Maxey finished Tuesday's 122-119 overtime loss to the Cavaliers with 30 points (11-28 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 47 minutes.

Maxey might have needed 28 shots to score 30 points, but his scoring numbers have been so good that he can afford to have a night off in terms of efficiency from time to time. Firmly entrenched as the Sixers' second-best option on offense behind Joel Embiid, Maxey continues to have a career-best season in most categories, though his 27.0 points and 7.0 assists per game certainly stand out.