Maxey tallied 32 points (12-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals across 42 minutes in Thursday's 114-106 win over the Cavaliers.

Although the 76ers went into halftime facing a 24-point deficit, Maxey dropped 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the first half. He was less efficient in the second half but pestered the Cavaliers on the defensive end and recorded both of his two steals in the final two quarters. Maxey finished with a game-high-tying 32 points and also tied for the game high in assists. The star point guard has totaled 60 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds, five steals and three blocks through two regular-season appearances.