Maxey recorded 22 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, six assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Friday's 125-120 preseason loss to the Celtics.

Maxey delivered an efficient offensive performance, converting seven of his 11 field-goal attempts to finish second in scoring -- behind Joel Embiid -- while leading the 76ers with six assists. He also committed four turnovers, but his ability to generate offense as both a scorer and facilitator should mitigate the ball-security issues he might deal with, though that also comes with having a high usage rate. At the end of the day, Maxey's scoring efficiency and playmaking should continue to make him one of Philadelphia's most valuable fantasy contributors heading into the regular season.