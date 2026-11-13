Maxey provided 27 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes during Thursday's 123-112 win over Toronto.

Maxey continues to give fantasy managers efficient production in almost every statistical category. He led his team in scoring for the second straight outing while matching VJ Edgecombe for the team lead in assists with eight. Maxey excelled at getting to the free throw line, too, setting a new season high in makes and attempts. He'll keep working as the primary scorer on most nights, and when LeBron James (back) is out of the lineup, Maxey can step in as an elite playmaker.