Maxey closed Monday's 135-123 win over the Nets with 24 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists, one rebound and one steal across 35 minutes.

Maxey put up a season-low-tying 12 field-goal attempts but turned in an efficient outing and reached the 20-point mark for a fifth straight game. The star point guard also paced all players in assists, dishing out his most dimes since Nov. 2. Over his last five games, Maxey has averaged 25.8 points, 6.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 35.2 minutes per tilt.