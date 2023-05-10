Maxey accumulated 30 points (10-21 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 42 minutes during Tuesday's 115-103 win over the Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Maxey stepped his game up when Philadelphia needed him the most, and the explosive guard finished as the 76ers' second-best scorer, only behind Joel Embiid's 33-point mark. This was an excellent bounce-back effort for Maxey, as he had failed to reach the 15-point plateau in the previous three games of the series. He's averaged 20.3 points per game through nine postseason contests thus far.