Maxey agreed Monday with the 76ers on a five-year, $204 million max contract extension, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

According to Wojnarowski, the deal is fully guaranteed and contains no player or team options for any of the seasons. The 76ers have thus locked in Maxey through the 2028-29 season, with the 23-year-old guard earning the big deal on the heels of an 2023-24 campaign in which he averaged career highs in points (25.9), assists (6.2), rebounds (3.7), three-pointers (3.0), steals (1.0), blocks (0.6) and minutes (37.5 ) over his 70 appearances while also earning his first All-Star appearance along the way. Despite coming off a breakthrough season and now being rewarded with a lavish extension, Maxey could see his offensive numbers take a slight dip during the upcoming season after the 76ers added another All-Star talent in Paul George in free agency to form a Big Three with Maxey and 2022-23 league MVP Joel Embiid.