Edgecombe won't return to Tuesday's game against San Antonio due to lower back soreness, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports. He'll finish the night with six points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds one assist, one steal and two blocks in 20 minutes.

Edgecombe will likely be re-evaluated within the next day or so to determine his availability moving forward. The Sixers were already short handed without Joel Embiid (oblique) and Kelly Oubre (illness), so it'll be up to Quentin Grimes, Cameron Payne, Jabari Walker and Justin Edwards to eat up minutes in the second half.