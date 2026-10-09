Edgecombe totaled 11 points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 preseason loss to the Nets.

Edgecombe expectedly took somewhat of a backseat, with Philadelphia rolling out its expected starting five. After tallying seven assists in the preseason opener, Edgecombe was limited to just one assist Thursday. As long as the team is relatively healthy, the impressive sophomore figures to be the fourth or fifth option on offense. While this doesn't bode well for his upside, he is still worth a look in the later middle rounds of drafts, given the fact that he should step into a larger role any time another member of the starting five misses time.