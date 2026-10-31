Edgecombe closed Friday's 98-93 win over New York with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes.

Edgecombe finished fourth on the 76ers in scoring, but the second-year guard did the dirty work by hauling in eight boards (six on the defensive end of the floor), which were second-most on the team behind LeBron James (nine). Edgecombe has adjusted to his complementary role nicely, and his production will fluctuate on a night-to-night basis depending on the availability of James, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown (knee) and Tyrese Maxey.